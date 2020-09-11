Roger Brown, 68, of Greeneville, formerly of Mosheim, passed away Thursday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a son of the late Joe and Elizabeth Fair Brown and was preceded in death by one sister: Mary Boyd; two brothers: Bobby and Steve Brown.
Survivors include two brothers and a sister-in-law: J.T. and Lynda Brown and Kent Brown; one sister: Martha Willett; sister-in-law: Diane Brown; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at Mosheim.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Ricker, Bryan Norton, Ricky Banks, and Bladyn Norton.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.