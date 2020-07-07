Roger Dale Dalton, 69 of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Thursday in his home.
He was born Jan. 22, 1951, to Jack and Dorothy (Graham) Dalton.
Roger spent his life working and taking care of his family. He retired from Donaldson Co. in 2013 after almost 20 years of service.
Roger was proceeded in death by his parents: Jack and Dororthy Dalton; his only brother: Charlie Dalton; and one great-granddaughter: Salena Correa.
He is survived by his daughter: Krystal Dalton of Greeneville; a son: Robert Lemaster of Texas; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two nephews; and a niece.
A private family memorial will take place in remembrance of him.
Contributions can be made to Krystal Dalton, 93 Indian Hills Circle #416, Greeneville, TN 37743.