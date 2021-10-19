Roger Gilland, age 65, of Afton, passed away Saturday.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years: Nita Gilland; Children: Joe and Amanda Gilland, Anthony and Rachel Gilland, Charles Gilland, and Robbie and Kathy Belt; Grandchildren: Madison and Emma Gilland of Nashville, Brittany and Amber Gilland of Greeneville, Devin Hughes, Brianna and Austin Wykle of Greeneville, Daimien and Cameron Belt of Afton; Brothers and Sisters: Junior and Glenda Gilland, John and Betty Gilland, Mikey and Cindy Gilland, Speedy and Donna Gilland, Chris Gilland, and Mary Woodwin; Sister-in-Law: Tina and Steve Collins of Mosheim; Brothers-in-Law: Mike “Slinky” and Karen Johnson, Ray Fillers, and Jay Hensley; Two Special Nephews: Lynn and Tyler Williams; Special Niece: Danielle “Dee” Williams; Special Great-Nephews: Jestin “Chester” Williams; Great-Grandson: Parker Blu Lamons; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special Cousin: Carroll Shelton; and Special Friends: Ron “Goodwill” Ridgely and Ralph Olsen.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Jacob “Big Boy” Gilland and Bertha Tea Gilland; Three Sisters: Norma Jean Gilland, Donna Mae Fillers, and Linda Hensley; Brother: Jerry Gilland
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service downtown chapel with Rev. Buster Shelton and Rev. Jesse Randolph officiating.