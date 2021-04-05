Roger Glen Dodson, born Aug. 17, 1945, of Shakerag Road, passed away Saturday.
Roger retired from TRW/Parker Hannifin as a Class A Tool and Die maker.
He was a great artist and loved fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Glen and Lenora Dodson; his wife of 30 years: Susie Dodson; an infant brother; and an aunt: Helen (Sarge) Yarbrough.
He is survived by children: Heather and Aaron (Ashley Hensley) Dodson; a brother: Wayne (Pat) Dodson; grandchildren: Dillon Dodson, and Briley and Aniyah Hensley; a granddog: Moose; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many co-workers from Parker-Hannifin.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nursing staff of NHC-Johnson City and Ashley Hensley for their love and care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.