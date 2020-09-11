Roger L. Brown (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Sep 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roger L. Brown, 68, of Greeneville, formerly of Mosheim, died Thursday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Attracting Notice Of Out-Of-State Property Buyers Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Arthur 'Martell' Bible (Died: Sept. 6, 2020) Christopher 'Chris' Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020() Shawn Evette Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.