Roger Lee Fillers, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He attended River Hill United Methodist Church.
He retired from H.T. Hackney Co.
He had a love for playing golf, bowling and hunting.
He is survived by his wife: Carolyn Ann Fillers; one daughter and son-in-law: Celisa and Moe Bonin; grandchildren: Clifford and Aleshia Bowers, and Ethan and Paige Bowers; great-grandchildren: Carlie, Wyatt, Hartlee and Haizlee Bowers; step grandchildren: Ananias and Naomi Bonin; one brother and sister-in-law: Buddy Dale and Helen Fillers; two sisters-in-law: Shirley and Martha Fillers; several nieces and nephews; a former son-in-law: Mike Bowers; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sam and Suzie Cogdell, Tom and Mitzi Cogdell, and Charlotte Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Jessie Mae Fillers; and brothers: Hubert, Raymond “Duck”, Tom and Gary Fillers.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Melinda Sturm and Johnny Shelton officiating. Family and Friends may meet at the funeral home at 3 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will follow at River Hill United Methodist Church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to the funeral home.
Jeffers funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.