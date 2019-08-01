Roger Shipley Jr., 51, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at his home.
Roger was a kind and giving soul, who loved his friends and family. He loved NASCAR and fishing and was a sports enthusiast.
He is survived by his daughter: Ashley Shipley; Charles “Pops” Vaughn, who raised him as his son; a sister: Cindy Shipley; a niece: Rachel Guinn; a nephew: Neal Guinn; his former spouse: Sharon Shipley; special friends Bryant Jones and Tim Kilday; his special companions: his dog, “Macy” and his cat, “Tennessee”; several uncles and aunts; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Dorothy Vaughn; and his grandparents: Robert Shipley Sr., and Etta Shipley, and Kyle and Rachel Lowery.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetic Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
