Rogers Berlin Sams, 70, of Mosheim, passed away at the home his daughter Saturday.
He worked at General Morgan Inn until his health declined.
During high school, he was a Golden Glove Boxer through the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was a furniture maker and restorer of antiques. He was well known for his knowledge of old cars, knives, furniture and antiques of all kinds.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Roger Grant Sams and Chasity, and Gideon Sams and JoAnn; three daughters and sons-in-law: Candida and Todd Thorne, Suzette and Adan Flores, and Memory Sams; two stepdaughters: Stephanie Hoffer and Jessica Jablonski; grandchildren: Trevor Sams, Sheldon Sams, Jackson Sams, Roger Grant Sams Jr, Spencer “Hotrod” Sams, Austin “Waylon” Sams, Jessica and Antonio Allen, Brooklyn and Hector Sanchez, Hannah Thorne, Cole Thorne, Harley Laws, Mason Laws, Dereck Flores, Myrissa Flores, Ruby Flores, Zoe Tweed, Parker Tweed and Noah Thorne; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Frances Susie Hinkle, and Mattie Jackie and Ralph Metcalf; and special friends: Roger Johnson and Randy Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Claude Sams and Pauline Shipley Sams; one brother: Grant Sams; a grandson: Jack Hunter Allen Laws; and a brother-in-law: Ralph Hinkle.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral Services & Cremation Service, downtown.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family expressed a special thanks to Krissi Silvers and all those at Amedysis Hospice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.