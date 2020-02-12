Rolande Baillargeon, 94, of the Greystone community, passed away Feb. 4 at her home.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Nancy and Daniel Hart; three sons: James Baillargeon, David and Lynn Baillargeon, and Marc and Edy Baillargeon. five grandchildren: Ashley, Jennifer, Brian, Lisa and Katherine; a great-grandchild: Griffin; two sisters; and one brother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Baillargeon.
She attended Notre Dame Catholic Church
A celebration of life service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel.
Interment will be in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortauary.com.