Roman Hershberger Jr., 68, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Rhea Hershberger; children: Lynn and Janell Hostetler of Milroy, Pennsylvania, Philip and Kristal Yoder of Chuckey, Jesse, Joel, Jonathan, Marcus and Darlene Hershberger; and one grandson: Jordan Yoder of Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Roman and Anna Hershberger; and brothers: Eli and Elmer Hershberger.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Greene County Mennonite Church in Chuckey.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 10 a.m. at the church with Roman Kauffman, Andrew Miller, and Enos Kauffman officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
