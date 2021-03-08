Ron Leakins, 73, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday after a short illness.
He retired from the Maryland Department of Transportation and loved antiquing.
Survivors include his wife: Kathy Leakins; one son: Ronald; a sister and brother-in-law: Candice and Jimmy Queen; a brother: Newman Mullinix; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Billy and April Miser, Tommy and Amy Miser, and Mary and Steve Harris; his mother-in-law: Wanda Miser; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces; special friends: Cliff Shelton, Tiffany Clark, Cindy Haass, Charla Wilds, Jessica Beamer and Jasper, John and Robin Beamer, Kathy and Yanda Simawang, Junior and Liz Miser, Jerry Ryans, and his friends at Shiloh Auction.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Gertrude Mullinix; his father: Joseph Randolph Leakins; and his father-in-law: Bill Miser.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Miser, Tommy Miser, Billy Miser, Rodger Carter, Cameron Key and Jody Ryans.