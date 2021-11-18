Ron “Ronnie” Stewart, 70, of Mosheim, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning at his home.
He worked at several local restaurants since moving from Florida in 2014. He attended Arrowhead Church in Greeneville.
Survivors include his daughter: Jodie Lowers of Pennsylvania; his mother: Shirley Stewart of Mosheim; siblings: Dean, Craig, Tom, Debbie, Jamie, and Suzie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Melvin Stewart; and his sister: Polly.
The family will have an informal gathering at his mother’s home.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.