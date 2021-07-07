DES MOINES, IA — Ronald Charles Stevens of Des Moines, Iowa, passed June 30.
He was born Sept. 18, 1944, a son of Charles A. and Thelma ”Connie” Stevens.
Ronnie graduated from Urbandale High School in 1962. Three days after graduation, he boarded a train with his buddy, Stan, headed to the U.S. Marine Corps in San Diego, California. Sgt. Stevens was a Vietnam Veteran and a jet power engine technician.
Ron was a tire builder, supervisor, foreman, and department manager at the Des Moines Firestone Plant for more than 21 years. Ron moved to Alcoa, Tennessee, to work as production manager at BTR Rubber Co. for 5 years, and then moved to Roanoke, Virginia, to work as plant superintendent at Yokohama Rubber for 3 years. Ron finished his career as plant manager at BTL Industries in Greeneville, Tennessee, where he retired after 14 years.
Ron and his loving wife, Shelia, met in 1989 and married in 1990. They loved the 20 years they spent in Greeneville on Shiloh Road near their church. Ron was a deacon at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a Mason of the Scottish Rite, a Mason of the York Rite and a Shriner (Shriners International). He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Marine Corps League and the NRA. Ron loved his Mustang convertible and his hot rod truck. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, Iowa Hawkeye Football, and he was very proud of his Norwegian heritage. Hvil i fred.
Ron was preceded in death by his dad, Charles Arnold.
He is survived by his mom: Connie; his wife: Shelia (he loved Shelia); his brother: Jim Stevens of Des Moines; his son: Michael (Suzy) Stevens of Urbandale; his daughters: Shannon (Matt) Melcher and Lacey (Dave) Skalicky, both of Norwalk, Iowa, and Nicole Churchill of West Des Moines; his grandson: Tyler Skalicky currently at Fort Lewis, Washington; and his dog: Rocky.
A military funeral service is scheduled for July 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery (at Van Meter), 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Heart Association in honor of Ron would be much appreciated. (https://www.heart.org)