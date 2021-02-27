BRISTOL, VA — Ronald Clayton Minnick, 79, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Thursday in Greeneville.
He was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Bristol, Virginia, a son of the late Joseph Charles and Daisy Widener Minnick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter: Tonja Diane Minnick; and two brothers: Charles Minnick and Freddie Minnick.
Ronald was a loving and a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He retired after 40 years working as an Engineer with United Telephone Systems.
Outside of work, Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and camping.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 59 years: Peggy Minnick; one daughter: Teresa Chappell of Greeneville; two sons: Chad Minnick and his wife, Tonya, of Greeneville, and Tim Minnick and his wife, Jean Ann, of Greeneville; one brother: Jay Minnick and his wife, Teresa, of Greeneville; three grandsons: Dr. Ryan Minnick and his wife, Angela, of Morristown, Tennessee, Logan Minnick and his wife, Ariel, of Greeneville, and Zachary Minnick of Greeneville; two great-grandsons: Nathaniel Minnick and Kieran Minnick; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Cleveland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Abingdon, Virginia with the Rev. Scott Green officiating.
Mr. Minnick and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol. Virginia.