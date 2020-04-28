Ronald E. Farmer, 73, of Greeneville, passed away Friday morning at his home.
He retired from United Business Forms.
Mr. Farmer was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa and Jeffrey Harris, and Kimberly and Christopher Bowman; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law: Patricia and Lenny Wilds, and Rebecca Lowe; and very special friends: Paul and Bobbie Clayton of Lenoir City.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his daughters: Linda Harmon Farmer; second wife: Barbara Jean Farmer; his parents: William and Dorothy Farmer; and his mother-in-law: Helen Wilburn Harmon.
There will be no formal visitation or service.
Private burial will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
The family expressed a special thanks to postal workers: Amelia Brown and John Tweed.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.