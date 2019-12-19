Ronald Edward Paysinger, 70, of Greeneville, died Saturday after a walk on Kure Beach, North Carolina, with a cup of coffee in his hand at a place called “Happy’s.”
He was born and raised in Oneida but called Greeneville home — “God’s country” as he called it.
He graduated from Oneida High School and Nashville Diesel College. He retired after more than 25-years as a supervisor at Ace products in Newport.
Ronald was a baptized Christian and was a member of Victory Church of God and attended Gospel Way Baptist Church.
He was an active member of the Roby center where he delivered Meals on Wheels.
Ronald was a die hard University of Tennessee fan who had great respect for Coach Pat Summitt and Paul Bear Bryant. He supported local high school football and youth football attending games every Friday night.
He touched hundreds of young lives by coaching youth football for more than 30 years.
Ronald was a freemason, avid hunter, loved to travel and was a proud bible toting gun toting american who loved his country and learning about its history.
He always said “there are no do-overs” and lived his life to the fullest. He was old school who believed that your word and handshake meant something. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved storytelling. Many of his stories sounded like they were derived from books like Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn.
The most important things in his life were God, his wife and children and family. He always put them first.
When you met Ronald you left a better person.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 12 years: Janice; one daughter: Misty and her husband, Carl Kite, of Greeneville; three sons: Scott and his wife, Kelly Ann Paysinger, of Alpine, Alabama, Joseph Paysinger of Greeneville; Patrick and his wife, Melissa Paysinger, all of Greeneville; two sisters: Glenna and her husband, Harold August, of Lewisburg, and Kay Paysinger of Thomasville, North Carolina; one brother: David and his wife, Julie Paysinger, of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandchildren include: Dalton Kite, Damien, Garrett and Alyssa Paysinger, Jocelyn, Cashton and Branson Paysinger, and Isabelland Evan Paysinger; special great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; a very special cousin: Charles “Country” Gene Hill; and his special fur babies whom he rescued: Tux, T.J., Trouble, Chipper, and Rory.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Daine and Lucy Paysinger; a brother: Kenneth Paysinger; and a special fur baby appropriately named: Smokey.
The family will received friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Kite, Damien Paysinger, Garrett Paysinger, Cashton Paysinger, Hal August and Paul Love.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold August, Daniel August and Danny Dorman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to the Paysinger family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.