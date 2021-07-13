Ronald Edward Solomon, 62, of Greeneville, formerly of Midway, passed away Sunday morning.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Martha G. Foulks Solomon; his parents: Ralph and Dorothy Solomon; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Eugene and Lillie Foulks; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Survivors include one son: Douglas Eugene Solomon of Greeneville; two brothers: Sonny and Judy Solomon, and David and Kathy Solomon; and one sister: Carolyn Roberts, all of Midway; four sisters-in-law: Rita Foulks, Blanche Foulks and Shirley Wampler, all of Midway, and Bernice Williams of Jackson; one brother-in-law: Bill Foulks of Jonesborough; caregivers: April Brown and Bobby Gosnell; several nieces and nephews; friends of the family: Charles Venable, James “Bubby” Grigsby and Laurie, and Donna Jean and Garey Bowman; godchildren: Josh, Champaigne, Alexis, Jayden, Andrew, Kenzie, Nate, Landyn and Emily.
At his request, his body will be cremated and there will be no visitation or service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.