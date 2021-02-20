Ronald James Austin, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at home.
He was a retired construction worker.
Mr. Austin attended Cross Roads Church.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years: Nancy Austin; one daughter: Rita Malone of Atlanta, Georgia; one stepson: Michael “Chad” Kesterson of Greeneville; grandchildren: Taylor Malone Williams and her husband Evan of Atlanta, Makayla Malone of Atlanta, Sady Kesterson and Brayden Kesterson of Greeneville, and Bryce Kesterson and Conner Kesterson of Homestead, Florida; two great-grandchildren: Everly Williams and Ryleigh Williams of Atlanta; one sister: Kathleen “Sissy” Meisenheimer of Greeneville; one brother: Andrew Austin of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law: Kathy Collins and husband, Robert, and Barbara Kiker.
He was a son of the late George and Katherine Austin and was preceded in death by several brothers; a stepson: Nicholas Kesterson; and a stepdaughter: Kimberly Kesterson.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel. The Rev. David Dugger will officiate.
Interment will follow at Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Evan Williams, Ricky Malone, Chad Kesterson, Brayden Kesterson, Michael McGregor, Makayla Malone and Sady Kesterson.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.