Ronald Jones, 72, passed from this life Monday evening in his Greeneville home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is the son of the late Casey H. and Kathleen Jones of Erwin.
Mr. Jones was employed by Eastman Kodak/Kingsport for more than 20 years. He was founder and owner of RPC Specialty Coatings.
Mr. Jones served on the board of Directors for Holston Home for Children, which was dear to his heart. He was a longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Club and the National Wild Turkey Federation, establishing the Volunteer Long beards Chapter in Greene County.
He enjoyed the outdoors, farming, fishing and hunting. His biggest enjoyments were collecting old cars, tractors, implements and spending time with his family, friends and especially his hunting buddies in South Dakota.
Ron leaves behind his wife of 38 years: Donna C. Jones; daughter and son-in-law: Angela and Joseph Byers; three grandchildren: Amanda and Isaac Tweed, Rebecca Britt and Nathan Britt; two great-grandchildren: Gabriel and Adah Tweed; his brother and his wife: Leon and Pat Jones; a niece and husband: Cathy and Ed Griffith; nephews: Harold and William Jones; along with a host of cousins.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 1-3 and 4-7 p.m. Monday. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. David Green will officiate.
A private burial will be in the Jones Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Orgil Bible, Joseph Byers, Bill Collins, Peter Dority, Ryan Newman, Bert Smith, Mike Tipton and Larry Waddell.