Ronald K. Colyer, 72, of Mosheim, passed away Sunday evening.
He was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church and attended Mosheim Central United Methodist Church as long as his health permitted.
Ronnie retired from Philips Consumer Electronics and Roby Senior Adult Center. He was also retired from farming and raising Polled Herefords.
He was a former commissioner of Glen Hills Utility District.
Ronnie was an avid sports fan supporting the University of Tennessee and local high school sports.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in Vietnam.
Ronnie was a member of the Greene County Livestock Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife: June Colyer in January of 2020; and his father: Roy Colyer in 1989.
Survivors include his mother, who was his caregiver: Faye Colyer; special double first cousins: Marilyn Neece, Gwen and David Rader, Roger and Ellen Colyer, Chrissy, Henry, Cambell and Isaac Gaby, Aaron, Angie, Cole and Reid Colyer, and Spencer, Lindsay, Liam and Owen Rader; an uncle: J.T. Clowers; a brother-in-law: Willis Gregg; many special friends, including: Don Henry, Tommy and Kaye Ellenburg and their family, Herb Reynolds and Rusty Ottinger; and several cousins and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Ricky Clowers, the Rev. Jim Fain, and the Rev. James Brooks will officiate.
Burial will be in Mosheim Central Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Don Henry, Aaron Colyer, Cole Colyer, Spencer Rader, Henry Gaby, Isaac Gaby, Tommy Ellenburg, Rusty Ottinger and Cole Ellenburg.
Memorials contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
The family expressed a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Dharmen Patel and his staff, and Dr. Andy Roberts.