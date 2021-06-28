Ronald Lewis Gosnell, 81, of the South Greene community of Greeneville, passed away Saturday.
Ronald was a machinist for J&J Tool and Die for many years.
He also was a loving husband, father and Daw, as named by Eli.
Survivors include his wife: Jeanette; a daughter: Ronda (Travis) Booher; a son: Jeff Gosnell; grandchildren: Elijah, Isaiah, Jeremiah and Malachi Booher, Dustin Gosnell, and Amy, Ashley, Brentley and Alison King; a sister-in-law: Naomi (Jack) Neas of Kingsport; a brother-in-law: Steve (Debbie) Foster of Chuckey; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Drifty and Ella Gosnell; a daughter: Sharon King; brothers: Bill, Jim and J.D. Gosnell; and sisters: Dacie Kiker, Regina Jennings and Ola Story.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
