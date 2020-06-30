Ronald “Ron” Dean Hankins, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home.
He is survived by wife: Tanya Hankins; three daughters: Shandy Hankins, Amber and Mike Akens, and Ashley Hankins; three sons: Shane Hankins, Jordan and Rachel Gilbert, and Caleb Gilbert; eight grandchildren: Madison Malone, Lexie Malone, Jacoby Hockenberry, Kaydan Whitson, Brooklynn Foland, Paislee Russell, Darren “D.J.” Hankins and Ezra Gilbert; brothers and sisters: Eugene Hankins, Sandra Hankins McNabb, Shelby King and Charles Davis; special in-laws: Bobbie Jean and Gordan Graham, Natasha Shipley and Hunter Casteel, Kameron Casteel and Kelly Casteel; and special life-long friends: Marty and Freda Fletcher.
He was preceded in death by his father: Raymond Runion Hankins; his parents: Marguerite King Hankins Wills and Robert Wills; a grandson: Brayden Russell; a brother: Robert “Bobby” Wills Jr; and a sister: Brenda Hankins Swatzell.
A celebration of life will be Saturday starting at 2 p.m. at his home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
