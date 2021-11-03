Ronald “Ron” Dudley, 52, passed away Oct. 26 after a brief illness.
He was survived by a daughter: Peyton Dudley; his mother: Faye Dudley; two brothers: Brian Dudley and Tommy Dudley; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend and mother of his daughter: Jennifer Dudley.
He was preceded in death by father: Bud Dudley; and an infant: brother Timothy.
The graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Harris Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Stephen Kimery officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown, at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be his fellow employees of J&J Warehouse.