Ronald “Ron” Estes, 73, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Linda Estes, One son Kenneth A. Estes of Texas, One Daughter; Rhonda Taylor (Jerry) of Greeneville, Grandchildren; Ron and Rita Estes, Caden Braxton, Dean and Elijah Howell , 1 Great Grandaughter; Yui Elise Estes, Brothers;Jack J. Estes (Bobby) of AL., Larry Estes of AL., James Estes (Margie) of Afton.
Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He was also an active member of Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Rogersville.
The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Assembly of God Church at 2747 TN-66 in Rogersville. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 6 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Stephen Kimery officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.