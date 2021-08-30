Ronald “Ron Ron” Mitchell Brice, of Miller’s Chapel in Greeneville, passed away at his home.
He attended Miller’s Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his dad: Walter Edward Brice; his grandparents: Walter and Leola Brice and William “Bill” and Anna Mae Miller; a host of uncles and aunts; and a brother-in-law: David Allen Barner.
He is survived by his mother of the home: Marvia Brice; two brothers: Donald and Jerry Brice, both of Greeneville; two sisters: Linda Barner and Deborah Barner, both of Greeneville; eight nieces: Kimberly Brice, Veronica (Keno) Ward, Jessica Barner, Pamela Barner, Elizabeth (Josh) Jennings, Beverly Barner, Shania Brice and Lyndia Barner; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; special uncles and aunts; a special friend: Margaret (Tiny) Beard; and a host of special cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Robert Cooper, Chris Blake and Cletus Miller officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be Cletus Miller, Herbie Miller, Gabe Vaught, Buster Miller, Codie Gudger, Tyrone Gudger, Tyrone Miller and William Wells.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Miller’s Chapel Church.
