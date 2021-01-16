RONALD 'Ronnie' J. MURRAY

RONALD 'Ronnie' J. MURRAY

Ronald “Ronnie” J. Murray, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

He was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army where he was a military police officer.

Mr. Murray loved fishing.

He is survived by children: Robert and Lisa Murray; grandchildren: Mariah Murray, Jordan Murray, Lydia Fillers and Christopher Fillers II; siblings: Reba Ferguson, Pat Hardy and Jimmy Murray; a brother-in-law: Robert Rigsby; nieces and nephews: Becky Melton, Teresa Melton and Johnny Melton; several nieces and nephews in Cookeville; and a special caregiver: Joy Gosnell.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Jean Murray; his grandparents: Marion and Grace Hensley; his parents; Louis Murray and Ellen Louise Murray a sister: Debbie Murray; brother-in-laws: Bruce Hardy and Roy Ferguson; a sister-in-law: Judi Murray; and a nephew: Curtis Wills.

The family will receive friends and family from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.

Interment to follow at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you