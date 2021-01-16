Ronald “Ronnie” J. Murray, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army where he was a military police officer.
Mr. Murray loved fishing.
He is survived by children: Robert and Lisa Murray; grandchildren: Mariah Murray, Jordan Murray, Lydia Fillers and Christopher Fillers II; siblings: Reba Ferguson, Pat Hardy and Jimmy Murray; a brother-in-law: Robert Rigsby; nieces and nephews: Becky Melton, Teresa Melton and Johnny Melton; several nieces and nephews in Cookeville; and a special caregiver: Joy Gosnell.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Jean Murray; his grandparents: Marion and Grace Hensley; his parents; Louis Murray and Ellen Louise Murray a sister: Debbie Murray; brother-in-laws: Bruce Hardy and Roy Ferguson; a sister-in-law: Judi Murray; and a nephew: Curtis Wills.
The family will receive friends and family from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Interment to follow at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.