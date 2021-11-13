NEWPORT — Ronald “Ronnie” Thomas Bullard passed away Wednesday at the age of 86.
He was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Asheville, North Carolina.
He graduated from Cocke County High School and from the University of Tennessee Knoxville where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
After graduation, Ronnie began his long-term career of furniture manufacturing. For more than 60 years, Ronnie continued to be involved in the furniture business until his death. Ronnie served in the Air Force Reserve and received a Certificate of Merit for outstanding achievement.
In anticipation of the 1982 World’s Fair, Ronnie restored the Rhea Mims Hotel in downtown Newport. Ronnie enjoyed restoring antique cars.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents: John Dunham, M.M. Bullard and Dorothy Dennis Bullard; his son: David Michael Bullard; and his sisters: Barbara Joan Dunham and Dottie Jean Bullard Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Mary Jo “Josie” Gennoe Bullard; his son: Ronald “Tommy” Thomas Bullard Jr of Knoxville; his sister: Bettye Anne (Kent) Bullard Bewley of Greeneville; his grandchildren: Amy Beth (Paul) Gardner of Cleveland and Bradley “Brad” Thomas Bullard of Knoxville; great-granddaughters: Breonna Stacy Gardner and Bridgett Diana Gardner, both of Cleveland; a sister-in-law: Gerry Gennoe of Knoxville; nieces: Kandice (David) Bewley Baker of Knoxville, Rollin (Cam) Wilson Conklin of Lookout Mountain, Anne Wilson of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Susan Gennoe of Nashville and Janet (Kurt) Gennoe Klitzner of San Marcos, California; a special great-niece: Brooke “Ava” Avalon Baker of Knoxville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the church or charity of the donor’s choice.
Family and friends ma sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements provided by Manes Funeral Home.