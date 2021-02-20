Ronald Wayne Redding, 82, of Greeneville, formerly of Huntington and Ft. Wayne, Indiana, passed away Feb. 6.
He was employed for 35 years at Dero Manufacturing, where he retired in 1999.
Mr. Redding was a musician and played all around the area.
He is survived by five sons: Carlis of Limestone, Randy (Pam) of Van Wert, Ohio, Jerry of Kokomo, Indiana, Ryan (Michele) of Ft. Wayne and Scott (Hope) of Rockford, Ohio; one daughter: Teresa Rigsby of Greeneville; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a foster brother: Steve Prilaman of Hungtington, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eldon and Dorothy Redding; three sisters; and two brothers.
The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Road, Greeneville. The Rev. Ronnie Duncan will officiate.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.