Ronda Brown Mullins, 38, of Greeneville, died Sunday at her home.
She was a former employee of Worthington Industries.
Mrs. Mullins was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
She helped in any way she could with the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
She was a loving wife and generous person to everyone she met and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Mullins is survived by her husband: Stevie Mullins; her parents: Rickey and Melanie Brown; sisters: Summer Brown and her fiancé, Cody Buchanan, and Tracey Guinn; her grandparents: Roy and Brenda Manis; her fur babies: Alex, Shadow and Arya; aunts and uncles: Shirley and Buddy Southerland, Sammy and Tammy Brown and Jackie Brown and Sam LeGuard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: James and Nellie Brown; grandmother: Vera Mae Wheeler; and her father-in-law: Clyde Mullins Jr.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery –Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.