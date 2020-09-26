Ronnie C. Wills, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday evening at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He was a retired factory worker and a retired SSGT from the National Guard.
He was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and in recent years attended Flag Branch Church of God.
Ronnie loved sports and was a Tennessee Volunteer Fan.
Survivors include two sons: Steve Wills and Brad R. Wills; one grandson: Noah Wills; two stepsons: Jason Gray and Chris Gray; five stepgrandchildren: Peyton, Tyler, Alex, Hayley and Ava; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Jeannie Helton Wills; his parents: Clarence and Mamie Wills; and two brothers: Clarence “Junior” Wills and his twin, Donnie Wills.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Willis Bowers and the Rev. Jerry Holt officiating.