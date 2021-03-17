JONESBOROUGH — Ronnie D. Yarbor, 69, of Jonesborough, passed away Monday at Holston Valley Hospital.
Mr. Yarbor was born in Greeneville and the son of the late Brownlow and Millie Laws Yarbor. He was also preceded in death by a son, Shane Yarbor.
He was an Engineer at ITT.
Mr. Yarbor loved fishing, gardening and University of Tennessee Vols.
He was a loving husband, brother and uncle.
Survivors include his wife: Sharon Yarbor; sisters: Rita Brown, Tina Yarbor and Lisa Burgner; stepsons: Samuel Martin and Jason Martin; nephews and a niece: Eddie McLemore and his wife, Chris, Amber Brown, Kevin Yarbor and Max Burgner; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Matt and Gina Renfro; a brother-in-law and his daughters: Alan Rush and Kaycee Rush, and Josie Sparks and her husband, Rusty, and their family; and special close friends: Johnny Chandley, Gale Hensley and Randy Bacon.
The family expressed a special thank you to Holston Valley Hospital and Orchard View for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow Thursday at 7 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Chapel with Pastor Craig Ponder officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Yarbor family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.