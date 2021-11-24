Ronnie Jerome Merriweather Jr. passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He worked as a stock worker at American Greetings through 411 Services.
He loved spending time with family and friends. He will truly be missed. Gone, but never forgotten. Love you always and forever.
He is survived by his son: Jackson Flanders; his parents: Ronnie and Mable; sisters and a brother-in-law: Summer, and Terra (Ryan) of Columbia, Missouri; special nieces: Kamri and Ariana; nephews: Gabriel, Xavier, Nicholas and Zachary; special cousins: Tee, April and Wendy Combs; special friends: Allison Flanders, Heather Reed, Misty Millar and Marcus Cameron, Adam Carter, and Chey Story and Vince Sarden; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: James and Dartha Black, and Lester Bowers and Charlotte Hamilton; and great-grandparents: John and Lula Anderson, and Mattie and Henry Hamilton.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Willie Anderson officiating.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortaury.com.