Ronnie Kessler, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his home.
He was an employee of the former Pet Ice Cream.
Survivors include his children: Crystal Rickett, Jonathan Kessler, Jason Kessler, April Kessler and Melissa Reaves; two sisters: Patsy Kessler and Deborah Burger; two brothers: Jackie Kessler and Johnny Kessler; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Harper Leroy Kessler and Wanda Kessler; four brothers: Joey Kessler, Bobby Kessler, Billy Kessler and Jimmy Kessler; and one sister: Mary Sandra Weems.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Burial will follow in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.