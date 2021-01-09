Ronnie Metcalfe, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Friday due to complications from COVID-19.
He was the President and General Manager of Radio Greeneville, WGRV-WIKQ-WSMG, having worked in the radio business for more than 50 years. He became the general manager after the retirement of his father in 1986.
Mr. Metcalfe was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
He served on several community boards, and was recognized many times for that service. He was a lifetime member of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, having served as captain for 10 terms. He was a member of the Greene County Fair Association for 25 years, serving as its president for 10 years. He served on the Greeneville Civil Service Board, was the former Greene County Coroner, and was the Foreman of the Grand Jury for more than 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul O. and Margaret Metcalfe; and a brother: Jerry Metcalfe.
He is survived by his wife Nellie Metcalfe; a son: Ron Metcalfe; a daughter and son-in-law: Suzanne and Rob Spradlin; grandchildren: Abby and Jackson Metcalfe, and Garrett Spradlin; sisters-in-law: Alice Love, Willie Kate and Robert Seaton, and Phyllis Conner; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may pay their respects to Mr. Metcalfe from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
A private funeral and graveside service will be held. The funeral service may be viewed on Sunday at 2 p.m. on Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service Facebook page. The Rev. Joey Tillery and the Rev. Jerry Jones will officiate.
The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad will serve as pallbearers.
The employees of Radio Greeneville will be honorary pallbearers.
Those who don’t feel comfortable coming to the funeral home, may call the office and the staff will sign your name to the register book. 423-639-2141