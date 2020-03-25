Ronnie Morgan, 65, of Bolton Road, Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was owner and operator of Morgan’s Auto Clinic for 38 years. He was of the Methodist faith.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who was known for his generosity and honesty.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Sandra Morgan; son: Charles Eric Jeffers; a grandson: Eric Allen Jeffers: a brother and sister-in-law: the Rev. Billy and Judy Morgan; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Betty McCoy, and Mary Lou and Al Ondrusiek.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Anderson and Helen Morgan; sister: Mary GeFellers; and brother: James “Red” Morgan.
At his request, the body will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
