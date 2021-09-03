Ronnie Reid Ricker, 69, of Chuckey Pleasant Hill community, passed away Wednesday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Ronnie was also a member of Shade Tree Lounge and a longtime member of American Cattle Association, where he was recognized as a Master Beef Producer.
Ronnie is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Josh and Rhonda Ricker of Chuckey; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Virginia and Jim Harshey of Chuckey, and Brenda and Jim Tester of South Carolina; four nephews: Brad Perkins, Tate Perkins, Jimmy Tester and Zane Bailey; a great-niece: Kelsie Perkins; and his loyal dog: Sparky.
He was the son of the late Reid and Gladys Burgner Ricker.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Rusty Shanks officiating.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ray Stuart, Steve Burgner, Joe Armstrong, Richard Tarlton, Jody Tarlton and Zane Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Hensley, Danny Crisp, James Burgess and Charles Mundy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.