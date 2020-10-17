Ronnie Waddell, 55, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was owner and operator of Waddell and Son Landscaping.
Ronnie enjoyed attending yard sales along with his camping, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife: Debbie Waddell; his son: Justin Waddell and his girlfriend and her daughter: Heather Treadway and Zaylee; two brothers: Terry Waddell and Jack Waddell, both of Greeneville; one sister-in-law: Jackie Waddell; several nieces, nephews and cousins; his mother-in-law: Dean Johnson of Tusculum; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Lisa and James Strange of Afton; special friends: Phillip Lowe and Harold Gregg; and his special dog: Chico.
He was a son of the late James and Frances Waddell. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Tony Johnson; a niece: Annette Waddell; and a nephew: Mike Waddell.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Buford Metcalf and Lance Waddell officiating.
Interment will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lance Waddell, Marty Waddell, Phillip Lowe, John Barrett, Ryan Strange and James Strange.
Honorary pallbearers will be Byron Randolph, Jeff Walters, Craig Gaby, Timmy Sauceman, Charles Ricker and Timmy Morris.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.