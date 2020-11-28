On Thursday, Ronnie Wayne Jaynes, loving husband, father of two children, and grand-father passed away, at the age of 73. Ronnie was born April 21, 1947, in Greeneville, TN to Hartsell and Ota (Bowman) Jaynes. He received his Bachelors in Environmental health from East Tennessee State University in 1973. On March 16th, 1974, he married his loving wife, Alice Faye Ricker Jaynes. The light of his life were his two children: Scott Anthony Jaynes & LeaAnne Jaynes Spradlen, and his four grandchildren: Sierra Jaynes, Sydney Jaynes, Kase Spradlen, and Kinsley Spradlen.
Ronnie dedicated his entire life’s work to running a successful floor covering business for 47 years. He owned and operated Jaynes Flooring of Greeneville, TN. Running this business, not helped him provide for his family, but it allowed him to help provide for the Greeneville Community, and surrounding areas. Hobbies included: farming, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, and watching other sporting events. He was a member of The First Church of God.
He survived by his wife of 46 years: Alice Faye Jaynes; son: Scott Anthony Jaynes; daughter: Lea Anne Jaynes Spradlen (Eddie); four grandchildren: Sierra Jaynes, Sydney Jaynes, Kase Spradlen, and Kinsley Spradlen; brothers & sisters-in-law: Danny & Diane Crum, Jerry & Connie Smith, Doug & Christy Debusk, David & Constance Ricker, Arthur Jr & Martha Ricker, Mark & Vickie Ricker, and Novella Ricker; numerous cousins and nieces & nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father and mother: Hartsell & Ota; brother: Norman Jaynes.
His body will lie in state from 1:30-3:30, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. A graveside service will follow at 4 at Graceland Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Rev. Nathan Leisure and Rev. Ralph Shipley will officiate.
All Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God Building Fund,1505 W Main St, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Pallbearers are: Arthur Ricker Jr, David Ricker, Mark Ricker, Danny Crum, Jerry Smith, Doug Debusk, and Eddie Spradlen.
Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Dharmen Patel, Christine Leslie, FNP & staff & chemo lab, Dr. David Morgan, Dr. Brad Strange, and Dr. Prince and ICU staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East, Jaynes Flooring Staff & installers at Jaynes Flooring, Bobby Rader, Jeff Muncy, John Crook, Letha Wykle, and Barry Coffey. Special friends: Mike Myers, Bobby Broyles, Fred Woods, JD Greene, Anthony Deele, Hugh Henry, Margaret Ricker and a number of other Friends
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.