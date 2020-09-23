JONESBOROUGH — Ronnie Wayne Riddle, loving husband, father, bonus dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend died Friday in Johnson City TN following a brief illness.
He was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Tusculum.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ina Riddle.
He leaves behind his wife of 28 years: Sharon Thomas Riddle; a son: Philip Riddle; bonus sons: Doug (Samantha) Vicars and Christopher (Jennifer) Vicars; a grandson: Chance Vicars; granddaughter: Avery Vicars; a sister: Donna (Gary) Pack; several nieces, nephews and extended family; as well as special friends and neighbors: Greg and Amy Ford, Scott Thompson, Emil Thompson, Zane Painter and Adam Milhorn.
Ronnie was employed with Kennametal in Johnson City for more than 35 years before retiring 18 years ago to pursue his passion of full-time farming.
He loved being outdoors, anything relating to Native Americans, animals and the mountains. He was a Master Mason in Arcana Masonic Lodge No. 489, F&AM
He had many friends within the community and was admired and loved by all.
A celebration of life is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Riddle family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to either St. Joseph’s Indian School, South Dakota, the Washington County Animal Shelter, or the American Cancer Society.
Rest in Peace RR – the farming is all done.