Ronnie “Wolf” Walters, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family states he was a loving father, brother and grandfather.
Ronnie is survived by his children: Tabetha (Nick) Harrell, Sabrina Walters, Tom Walters and Raven Walters; grandchildren: Jenna Harrell, and Christian and Chloe Walters; brothers: Rick Terry and Walters; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Thelma Louise Walters; and his girlfriend: Angie Systad.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
