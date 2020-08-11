Rosa Lee Berryhill Shelton, 88, of Greeneville, died Sunday at her home.
She retired from Magnavox after working there for 32 years.
Mrs. Shelton attended Herman United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter: Yvonne Shelton Ottinger; grandchildren: Tracy Foshie and Jennifer Bowman, Sean Ottinger, and Lesli Brown Lowry and her husband, Clifton Lowry; great-grandchildren: Lucas and Libby Lowry; brothers: Guy Berryhill, Leonard Berryhill, and Gene and Sylvia Berryhill; one brother-in-law: C.B. and Lucille Ramsey Shelton; a sister-in-law: Norma Shelton Blake; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shelton was preceded in death by her husband: Floyd Junior Shelton; a daughter: Sherry Shelton and her husband, Charlie Lynn Brown; her parents: George T. and Magnolia Berryhill; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Floyd and Winnie Shelton; brothers and a sister: Bonnie Berryhill and Walter Ramsey, Marie Berryhill and Don Malone, Eunice Berryhill and Amos Williams, James and Lucille Berryhill, Pauline Berryhill and Ed Gunkel, Ollie Berryhill and Cyrus Watkins, Mae Berryhill and Minnix Shelton, Stacy and Ann Shelton, Marie Shelton and Henry Proffitt, Bertha Shelton and Euen Blake, and Emily Shelton and Lude Hensley; and sisters-in-law: Margaret Berryhill and Sue Berryhill.
The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.