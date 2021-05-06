Rosa Lee Berryhill Shelton, 88, of Greeneville, died August 9, 2020 at her home.
She retired from Magnavox after working there for 32 years.
Mrs. Shelton attended Hermon United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter: Yvonne Shelton Ottinger; grandchildren: Tracy Foshie and Jennifer Bowman, Sean Ottinger, Lesli Brown Lowry and her husband, Clifton; great-grandchildren: Lucas and Libby Lowry; and special friends whom she thought of as her own: Richard and Debbie Shelton.
Brothers, Guy Berryhill, Leonard Berryhill, Gene and Sylvia Berryhill; one brother-in-law, C.B. and Lucille Ramsey Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shelton was preceded in death by her husband: Floyd Junior Shelton; a daughter: Sherry Shelton and her husband, Charlie Lynn Brown; her parents: George T. and Magnolia Berryhill; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Floyd and Winnie Shelton; brothers and sisters: Bonnie Berryhill and Walter Ramsey, Marie Berryhill and Don Malone, Eunice Berryhill and Amos Williams, James and Lucille Berryhill, Pauline Berryhill and Ed Gunkel, Ollie Berryhill and Cyrus Watkins, Mae Berryhill and Minnix Shelton, Stacy and Ann Shelton, Marie Shelton and Henry Proffitt, Bertha Shelton and Euen Blake, Emily Shelton and Lude Hensley; and sisters-in-law: Margaret Berryhill, Sue Berryhill, and Norma Shelton Blake.
Graveside services for Mrs. Shelton will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Laughlin will be officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.