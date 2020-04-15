Rosa Lee Jones, 89, of Plainview Heights Circle, passed away Monday at her home.
She retired from Greene County Schools having worked at Doak Elementary.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Greeneville First Church of God.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Jeff and Karen Jones; a daughter: Jennifer Beaty; grandchildren and their spouses: Jedidiah and Rachel Jones, and Abigail Jones; great-grandchildren: Jayce Jones, Aubrey Jones and Amelia Jones; sisters: Gaye Wingler of Paragon, Indiana; Lennis Hawkins of Cookeville, Dorothy Harris and Shirley June Howard of Greeneville; brother and sister-in-law: Gary and Amy Brown of Afton; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jay D. Jones, her father: Arie L. Brown; her mother: Bertie Haren Brown; two brothers: Wayne Brown and Raymond Brown; and one sister: Almira Kilday.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in their home with an interment at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery at a later date.
