ROSA LEE JONES

Rosa Lee Jones, 89, of Plainview Heights Circle, passed away Monday at her home.

She retired from Greene County Schools having worked at Doak Elementary.

Mrs. Jones was a member of Greeneville First Church of God.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Jeff and Karen Jones; a daughter: Jennifer Beaty; grandchildren and their spouses: Jedidiah and Rachel Jones, and Abigail Jones; great-grandchildren: Jayce Jones, Aubrey Jones and Amelia Jones; sisters: Gaye Wingler of Paragon, Indiana; Lennis Hawkins of Cookeville, Dorothy Harris and Shirley June Howard of Greeneville; brother and sister-in-law: Gary and Amy Brown of Afton; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jay D. Jones, her father: Arie L. Brown; her mother: Bertie Haren Brown; two brothers: Wayne Brown and Raymond Brown; and one sister: Almira Kilday.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in their home with an interment at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.