Rose Harrison (Died: Sept. 13, 2020) Sep 14, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rose Harrison, 94, of the Sunnyside community, passed away early Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Roger L. Brown (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Jeff 'Bubba' Burrell (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Cancellation Of Baileyton Days Given A Positive Twist Christopher ‘Chris’ Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020) Cliff Manson McInturff (Died Sept. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.