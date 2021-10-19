Rose Marie Fox Ketron, 72, of Afton, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her partner and companion: Luke Ellenburg; son: John Ketron; brother: Jackie Fox; former sister-in-law: Talley Winchester; sister and brother-in-law: Diane and Rick King; nieces: Brook Horn and Angie Rollins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James Fox and Marie Wilds.
There will be no formal services. Her body will be cremated.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.