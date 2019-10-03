Rose Marie Ramsey, 61, of Afton, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer.
She was a former employee of Magnavox, Greene Valley Developmental Center and Creekside Market.
Mrs. Ramsey was a daughter of the late Roy and Queen Alice Ramsey.
She is survived by a daughter: Rachel Queen Stanton; two granddaughters: Hannah Holloway and Ashlie Holloway; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Barbara and Jack Saulsbury, and Peggy and Paul Harris; a brother: Jim Ramsey; two special nieces: Kristie Saulsbury Sampson and Jennifer Ramsey Holt; her companion and significant other: Max Hensley; her former husband and father of her children: Roy Lee Stanton; and several loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Roy Paul Stanton; one brother: Charles Cecil Ramsey; and two sisters-in-law: Vivian Ramsey and Juanita Ramsey.
There will be no formal visitation or funeral service.
A graveside service will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved son. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
The family expressed a special thanks to Caris Hospice, Zonya Cureton and Barbara Peters.