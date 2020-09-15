Rose Pehlvinian Harrison, 94, of Life Care Center of Greeneville, formerly of the Sunnyside community, passed away Sunday.
Rose met the love of her life Birchell, during the Great Depression in Detroit, Michigan. They married and he brought her back to Greene County where they lived happily for the next 60 years.
Rose worked for George C. Moore Company and retired from American Greetings at the age of 78.
After her retirement, she was not ready to slow down; she then became a foster grandparent and went back to work at Eastview Elementary School where she made many more special friends.
Rose had a passion for cooking and she loved to cook and share with all her friends and coworkers. She was best known to everyone by, “Momma Rose.”
“Momma Rose” was also a member of the USS Greeneville Navy Ship Marketing Committee. She would often host as many of the other committee members and crew as possible at her home.
She was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church where she attended as long as her health permitted. She also attended Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church for many years prior to Brown Springs.
“Momma Rose” is survived by a son: Birchell (Buck) Harrison Jr.; one daughter and son-in-law: Elizabeth and Gary Carter; two grandsons: Tim Harrison, and Sean Carter and Laura; granddaughters: Terri Price and Terry, Kim Hankins and Michael Taylor; 13 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Magdy and Laura Hefnawy, Judy Burns, Charlie Tomer and many more to numerous to name.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Birchell Harrison Sr.; a daughter-in-law: Barbara Harrison; and a great-grandson: Kenny Price.
There will be no formal visitation, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however friends are welcome to pay their respects at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
There will be a private family funeral service conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tim Harrison, Sean Carter, Bodie Price, Mark Higgins, Neil Iacino and Jacob Treadway.
The family expressed a special thanks to her caregivers at Life Care Center of Greeneville and Amedysis Hospice.
