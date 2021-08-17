Rosella Evonne Hoppe, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Lodi, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Alma Bechthold; and a sister-in-law: Irene Bechthold of Lodi.
She is survived by her husband: Gordon Hoppe, MD; her son: Brent Hoppe; her daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer and Morris Olmsted; grandchildren: Kandis Johnson, Chance Supcoe and Brooklyn Olmsted; great-grandchildren: Chance Tyler Supcoe and Micaela Johnson; two brothers: Bill and Duane Bechthold; sisters-in-law: Barbara Hricz and Almeda Bechthold; nieces and nephew: Janelle Hastings, Craig Hricz, Dell Bechthold, Brandon Bechthold, Michelle Madson and Missy Garcia; extended family: Pam Supcoe and Allen Supcoe; many cousins; best friends: Michael Odell, MD, Jeanne Odell, and Lyle and Wanda Stewart; and many other friends.
Rosella was a devoted wife for 60 years, an amazing mother, Oma and sister.
She spent three years of her youth in Bowdin, North Dakota, and the rest in Lodi. She attended La Sierra College and then Loma Linda University School of Nursing where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, class of 1959B, with certificates in Public Health, School Nursing and Audiology.
She worked as a public health nurse in Colton/San Bernardino, California. During a New Year’s Eve party of 1961, she met and married the love of her life, a medical student, Gordon Hoppe, on July 30, 1961. She then worked as a school nurse in South Pasadena, California, when JFK was assassinated. In 1966, son, Brent Hoppe, came into the family at 3 days old. Soon after, they moved to South Attleboro, Massachusetts and then Gelnhausen, Germany, when Gordon was called into the U.S. Army as a Battalion surgeon. After three years in the army, they moved to South Lancaster, Massachusetts where Rosella became the office nurse under Gordon’s General practice. In 1972, they moved to Greeneville where Rosella helped start the Home Health Department at Takoma Hospital with two other nurses. She also became involved in the Greeneville Adventist Church and helped on several committees, the Pathfinder Club and school projects. Three years later, baby girl, Jennifer Hoppe, came into the family at 21 days old. Before Rosella’s retirement in 1999, she left Home Health to work at the hospital and Community Service Center, receiving many Presidential Volunteer Service Awards from the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation as well as recognition from the Community Service Center for her volunteer work.
In 2009, she was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer, had chemo, and recovered. After that, she suffered many other illnesses until being admitted to Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville in 2019 after a home accident. Following many additional complications and hospitalizations, including a stroke in February 2021, her health declined until she was placed under Hospice this past August.
Rosella was an amazing cook, gardener, seamstress and a woman of many talents. The family stated, “We will all miss her loving care and German expressions.”
Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Michael Odell, MD, officiating.
Entombment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Odell, Brent Hoppe, Morris Olmsted, Chance Supcoe, Allen Supcoe and Herbie Hastings.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Ronald Turk, Dr. John Shaw, Dr. Richard Aasheim, Dr. Harry Nelson, Bob Hricz, Ben Hastings, Robert Hastings, Bill Bechthold, Duane Bechthold, Don Wasson and Bob Boehm.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.