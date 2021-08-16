Rosella Hoppe (Died: Aug. 14, 2021) Aug 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rosella Hoppe, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Laughlin Health Care.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Still Making His Mark: John Schneider Brings Bo’s Extravaganza To Bulls Gap Joyce Williams Shipley (Died: Aug. 7, 2021) Violent Arrest Made In Hawkins County 'The Worst Is Yet To Come' — Ballad Health System Reaches 90% Capacity Bryan 'Keith' Crum (Died: Aug. 10, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.