Rosemary Florence (Brown) Dunn, 82, of the Cross Anchor community, passed away Monday at her home following a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
She retired after 25 years of service from Magnavox/Philips Company in Greeneville.
She loved gospel music, flowers, gardening, working in the yard and cooking for her family and for church events.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Kay Dunn of Afton; her son: Lanny Dunn of the home; grandsons: Kevin Trobaugh of North Carolina, Brandon Allen and his wife, Hana, of Greeneville, Josh Allen and his wife, Sara, of Mississippi, and Kraydyn Dunn of Afton; three great-grandsons; a brother and sister-in-law: Glennon and Janavee Brown; sisters-in-law: Sandra Dunn, Alma Honeycutt and Trula Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Alex Dunn; her parents: Dock and Maude Brown; brothers and sisters-in-law: Beatrice and Nine Brown, Lawrence and Lola Brown, Elmer Ray “Buster” and Betty Brown, and Robert and Betty Brown; sisters and brother-in-laws: Juanita and Glen Gass, and Esther and Gatchel Malone; an infant brother: Glennon Carl Brown; and an infant sister: Thelma Romaine Brown.
The family expressed a thank you to the wonderful caring nurses and staff of Caris Hospice in Greeneville, including Janet Varney, Anna Weaver, Zonya Cureton, Rachel Gosnell, August Rutledge, Jennifer Smith, Barbara Peters, Tiffany Holt, Sarah Colson, Carol Herron and Gary Lister. A very special thanks to Sharon Holt, who was her daytime caretaker for the last several months.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Jim Greene officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home to go in procession to Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Eric Walton, Evan Monroe, Aaron Monroe, Billy Dunn, Jr., Todd Brown, Brandon Allen, Kevin Trobaugh, Josh Allen and Bobby Isley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Montgomery and the nurses and staff of Caris Healthcare.
